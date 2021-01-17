Jharkhand’s residential schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students tomorrow
- The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
More than 260 residential schools including the prestigious Netarhat Residential School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, and Indira Gandhi Residential Schools will reopen for students of class-10 and 12 from Monday after ten months, officials said on Sunday.
The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020, due to covid pandemic triggered lockdowns. The schools will reopen with certain conditions. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) has issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct covid free classes in residential schools.
Director of secondary education of state school education and literacy department Jata Shankar Choudhary said all residential schools will be reopened from January 18 for the students of class-10 and class-12 in view of the upcoming board examinations.
“The schools have been directed to follow the SOP issued by the JEPC. The residential schools have completed the preparations to conduct the classes,” Choudhary said.
He said the schools located outside the containment zone would be allowed to reopen. Students will have to submit their parent's consent for attending classes and hostels, he said.
According to the SOP, parents will have to give a written declaration that they are sending their wards to schools and hostel for guidance from the teachers in view of the upcoming board examinations. They will have to mention their name, class, roll number, home address, and mobile number in the declaration.
Hand wash, sanitization, mask, and social distancing will be a strict check-list for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff on a regular basis. Six-foot distance between two students would be maintained in the classroom and hostel. Schools have also been asked to ensure thermal scanning of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.
The schools have also been asked to coordinate with the nearest health centre for a regular check-up of the students in the residential schools. Since schools are closed since March 17, 2020, residential schools have been asked to ensure proper sanitization of classrooms, hostels, and staff quarters.
Jharkhand government had permitted private as well as government schools to reopen institutions for students of class-10 and 12 from December 21. However, residential schools were not allowed in view of safety precautions.
The government and private schools that were opened in December last year are witnessed a good amount of students attending the classes. In government schools, attendance is being recorded between 40% and 50%, while the private schools are registered much higher attendance of students.
