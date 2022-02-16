JKBOSE 10th Result declared for Kashmir division , here’s direct link to check

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE 10t Result for Kashmir division. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examinations in Kashmir division can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

All the appeared candidates will have to follow these simple steps to check their respective results on the official site of JKBOSE. Check the steps below.

JKBOSE 10th Result: How to check

Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.