JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division: How to check Class 10 result

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir Division will be declared on jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JKBOSE 10t Result for Kashmir division will be declared on jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examinations in the Kashmir division can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Result: How to check 

Candidates who want to check the result can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.
  • Click on JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About JKBOSE 

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE. 

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
