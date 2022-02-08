Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE 12th result declared for Kashmir division, here's direct link to check
JKBOSE 12th result declared for Kashmir division, here's direct link to check

  • Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12th result for the Kashmir division on its official website; direct link here.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12th result for the Kashmir division on its official website. All the concerned candidates of the Kashmir division who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to check the result

The Kashmir division's class 12th examination began on November 9, 2021, and ended on December 4, 2021, for all streams.

This year Arusa Parviz topped the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took first the Commerce stream with 497 marks(99.4 percent ). Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream with 496 marks  (99.2%), and Shaila Nabi topped the Home Science course with 495 marks (99.0 percent).

Follow the steps given below to check the result through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

How to Check JKBOSE class12th Result 2021 for Kashmir Division

JKBOSE's official website at jkbose.nic.in

Click the result tab on the homepage

Log in using your credentials

Your result will be shown on the screen

Check it out and save a copy for future reference.

 

