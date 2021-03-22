JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in
- JKBOSE Class 12 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th ) annual results for Leh division.
Those who have appeared in JKBOSE class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result for Leh division
Visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the ink for 'Result of Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Leh
Key in your roll number and click on 'View Result'
Your JKBOSE Class 12 result for Leh division will appear on the screen
Take a printout and download it on your computer
JKBOSE had last month declared the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
