JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 winter zone results releasing today at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 winter session exam results to be out today, January 14. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will release JKBOSE Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 on January 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 October-November exams can check the results when announced on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The official website reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th) - Session 2025 (Oct-Nov) Winter Zone Ann/Reg shall be declared on 14-01-2026."...Read More
JKBOSE Class 10 winter session exam commenced on November 6 and concluded on November 27, 2025. The exam started with Vocational subjects and concluded with Painting/ Art and Drawing paper.
The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam started on November 8 and ended on December 3, 2025. The exam was for all streams, commenced with the General English paper and ended with Computer Science and other papers.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Official website not responding
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The official website is not responding at the moment. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Official website to check
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of JKBOSE.
Click on JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
