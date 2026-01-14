Edit Profile
    JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 winter zone results releasing today at jkbose.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 10:20:20 AM IST

    JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 winter session exam results to be out today, January 14. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will release JKBOSE Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 on January 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 October-November exams can check the results when announced on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The official website reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th) - Session 2025 (Oct-Nov) Winter Zone Ann/Reg shall be declared on 14-01-2026."

    JKBOSE Class 10 winter session exam commenced on November 6 and concluded on November 27, 2025. The exam started with Vocational subjects and concluded with Painting/ Art and Drawing paper.

    The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam started on November 8 and ended on December 3, 2025. The exam was for all streams, commenced with the General English paper and ended with Computer Science and other papers.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 14, 2026 10:20:19 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Official website not responding

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The official website is not responding at the moment. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page.

    Jan 14, 2026 10:05:25 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Official website to check

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: jkbose.nic.in

    Jan 14, 2026 10:02:01 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of JKBOSE.

    Click on JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:58:25 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: About Class 12 exam

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The exam was for all streams, commenced with the General English paper and ended with Computer Science and other papers.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:55:24 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Class 12 exam dates

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam started on November 8 and ended on December 3, 2025.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:52:46 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: About Class 10 exam papers

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The exam started with Vocational subjects and concluded with Painting/ Art and Drawing paper.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:49:32 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Class 10 winter session exam dates

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: JKBOSE Class 10 winter session exam commenced on November 6 and concluded on November 27, 2025.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:46:33 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: What official website reads?

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: The official website reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th) - Session 2025 (Oct-Nov) Winter Zone Ann/Reg shall be declared on 14-01-2026."

    Jan 14, 2026 9:43:55 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 October-November exams can check the results when announced on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

    Jan 14, 2026 9:40:31 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Live: Date and time

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Date: January 14, 2026

    JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Time; Unknown

