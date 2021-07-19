Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Date:KSEEB Class 12 result to be declared tomorrow

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Date. The KSEEB Class 12 Result will be announced at 4 pm on July 20, 2021. Students who have registered themselves for the Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of KSEEB on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The result can also be checked on other websites- karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in. This year around 7 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. The Karnataka PUC exams was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the evaluation criteria was released by the state board.

As per the evaluation criteria, regular or fresher II PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the I PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of II PU. On the other hand, the private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.

Also, the repeaters who have enrolled themselves for the exam will be promoted by allotting minimum passing marks along with 5 percent grace marks.



