Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 Date: Class 12 result releasing tomorrow

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 date. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow, June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on karresults.nic.in. The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together.

The date and time of Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students.”

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days. Around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state.

In 2021, Karnataka Class 12 result was announced on July 20, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 100%. A total of 2,239 students had scored a perfect 600 out of 600 in the state. In total, 2,51,686 students had registered in the Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream.

