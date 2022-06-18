Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results releasing today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results releasing today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results will be declared today, June 18, 2022. The 12th result will be announced at 11.30 am. Candidates can the latest updates below. 
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results at karresults.nic.in
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The KSEEB Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of Kar Results on karresults.nic.in.

The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. This year around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time was disclosed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2022: All three streams result to be announced 

    Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2022 will be announced today. The Board will announce all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts result today, June 18, 2022 at 11.30 am. 

  • Jun 18, 2022 09:01 AM IST

    Karnataka Results: How to check 

    Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in. 

    Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 18, 2022 08:51 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date 2022: To be announced today at 11.30 am 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date 2022 is today, June 18, 2022. The Class 12 results will be announced at 11.30 am and candidates will be able to check the results on karresults.nic.in. 

  • Jun 18, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC Board 2022: When was exam conducted 

    The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days.

  • Jun 18, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Latest News 2022: Check result website 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Latest News 2022: Check result website
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Latest News 2022: Check result website
  • Jun 18, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Online

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Online link to check results will be available at 11.30 am today, June 18, 2022. The direct link will be available here after declaration. 

  • Jun 18, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: State Education Minister confirmed date and time 

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time was disclosed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle.

  • Jun 18, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Date and Time 

    Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The KSEEB Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11.30 am today.

