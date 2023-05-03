Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable. Candidates who will appear for the supplementary examination can download the date sheet through the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

As per the timetable, the Supplementary Examination May/ June 2023 will begin on May 22 and will end on June 2, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 5.30 pm. All appearing candidates can download the timetable through these simple steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023: How to download timetable

Visit the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC 2 results was announced on April 21, 2023. The overall pass percentage is 74.67 per cent this year. A total of 7,02,067 regular, private and repeaters candidates appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2 exam this year, of whom 5,24,209 have passed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.