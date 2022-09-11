Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Results releasing tomorrow

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 on September 12, 2022. The Karnataka second PUC supply results can be checked by candidates on the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 11 am tomorrow.

The date and time of release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, School Education Minister of Karnataka via a tweet on September 9, 2022.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them. Soon after results are declared, students can check their results by entering their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials. Candidates can check for latest updates on results below.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON