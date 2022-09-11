Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Results releasing tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE: Results releasing tomorrow

Updated on Sep 11, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka 2nd PUC supply results will be announced tomorrow, September 12, 2022. Check latest updates here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 LIVE(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 on September 12, 2022. The Karnataka second PUC supply results can be checked by candidates on the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 11 am tomorrow. 

The date and time of release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, School Education Minister of Karnataka via a tweet on September 9, 2022. 

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them. Soon after results are declared, students can check their results by entering their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials. Candidates can check for latest updates on results below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link: Tomorrow 

    2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link will be available tomorrow, September 12, 2022. The link will be available here soon after declaration. 

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:51 PM IST

    Karnataka 12th result 2022: Supplementary results at 11 am on September 12 

    Karnataka 12th result 2022 supplementary at 11 am on September 12, 2022. The result link will be available on the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:45 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC: Supply results tomorrow

    Karnataka 2nd PUC supply results will be announced tomorrow, September 12, 2022. 

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:41 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Number of candidates 

    Around 6.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. The result was announced on June 18, 2022. 

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022: Declared when

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was declared on June 18, 2022. The Class 12 board examination in the state was held at various test centers from April 22 to May 18, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:32 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation result 2022: Where to check 

    The results can be checked by appeared candidates on the link below. 

    karresults.nic.in

  • Sep 11, 2022 03:26 PM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Date and Time 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 date and time have been announced. The results will be declared on September 12, 2022 at 11 am. 

