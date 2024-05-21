Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2024 Live: 35.25% students pass, girls outshine boys
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the April/May eamination can check their scores through the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supply Result 2024 ...Read More
This year, the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.
The evaluation of answer papers was conducted by 7875 evaluators in a total of 28 evaluation camps from May 15, 2024 to May 18, 2024. To check the scores, appeared candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the April/May eamination can check their scores through the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check marks
Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2024 Live: Fee details for 2024 examination -3
For one subject - ₹140/-
For two subjects - ₹270/-
For three or more subjects - ₹400/-
2023-24 Regular and Private registered SC, ST and C-1 students - ₹1/-
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Registration for exam 3 begins on May 23
Students can register for exam-3 from May 23 to May 28 through college or online in KSEAB portal.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Application for eam 3 can be done before reevaluation results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Candidates need not wait for Revaluation results to apply for exam-3 as the revaluation marks will be considered as marks scored in Exam -2 as per 'Karnataka Pre-University course S L P E 1997, 29(A)'
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation results on website
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The decision of committee of re-valuators will be final. Re-evaluation and Re-totaling results will be announced in the KSEAB Website.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Mathematics subject improvement exam details
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: 17100 students have appeared for the improvement exam for Mathematics and 8933 students had positive changes.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Check how many candidates appeared for Chemistry improvement exam
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year a total of 20226 students appeared for the improvement exam for Chemistry and 7127 students had positive changes.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Number of students who appeared for improvement exam
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: A total of 23689 students appeared for the improvement exam for Physics and 14065 students had positive changes.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Top 3 subjects in which students appeared for improvement
1- Physics
2- Chemistry
3- Mathematics
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Fee details
Fees for scanned copy per subject - ₹530
Fees for revaluation per subject - ₹1670
No fees for re-totalling
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: When to apply for re-evaluation ?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The window to apply for revaluation and retotalling (only those who have applied for scan copy) will open on May 22 and will close on May 25, 2024.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Girls and boys passing numbers
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The number of boys who passed the exam is 26,496, while the number of girls who cleared the exam is 26,009.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared for improvement?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year a total of 32940 students have appeared for improvement examination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Number of boys and girls appeared
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year 84,632 were boys and 64,310 were girls out of the total number of candidates appeared. The pass percentage for boys is 31.31% while that of girls is 40.44%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Application for scanned copy of answer sheets
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The scanned copy of answer sheet application will begin today, May 21 onwards and will close on May 23, 2024.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Steps to download marksheet
Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Science stream details
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year 57,348 students appeared for Science stream out of which 32,207 students passed. The overall pass percentage is 56.16%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
Registration Number
Subject combination
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Commerce strea highlights
Number of candidates appeared in Commerce stream: 39,474
Number of candidates passed: 8,709
Pass percentage: 22.06%
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Arts stream details
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year 52120 candidates of Arts stream appeared for the examination out of which 11,589 students passed. The overall pass percentage recorded is 22.24%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Stream wise pass percentage
Arts stream: 22.24%
Commerce: 22.06%
Science: 56.16%
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Number of girls appeared and passed
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: In supply examination, a total of 64310 girls appeared for the examination out of which 26009 girl candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 40.44%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Number of boys appeared and passed
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: This year a total of 84,632 boys appeared for Karnataka PUC supply examination out of which 26,496 boys passed. The overall pass percentage is 31.31%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Gender wise pass percentage
Boys pass percentage: 31.31%
Girls pass percentage: 40.44%
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage is 35.25%
Number of candidates registered: 1,49,824
Number of candidates appeared: 1,48,942
Number of candidates passed: 52,505
Overall pass percentage: 35.25%
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Evaluation dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The evaluation of answer papers was conducted by 7875 evaluators in a total of 28 evaluation camps from May 15, 2024 to May 18, 2024.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Eam details
This year, April/May 2024 Secondary PUC Examination-2 was conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024 in total 301 examination centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Website to check
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Direct link here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The direct link to check KSEAB 12th supply results is given above. Check results by entering the required details.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Declared
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 12th supply results have been announced.