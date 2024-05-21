Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB PUC 2 results declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the April/May eamination can check their scores through the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supply Result 2024 ...Read More

This year, the Karnataka Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

The evaluation of answer papers was conducted by 7875 evaluators in a total of 28 evaluation camps from May 15, 2024 to May 18, 2024. To check the scores, appeared candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

