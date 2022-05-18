Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 on May 19, 2022. The KSEEB Class 10 result will be declared by the Board at 12.30 pm. The result link will be activated at 1 pm onwards and candidates can check it through the registration number and other details.

The result for Class 10 can be checked by all the appeared candidates through the official site of Karnataka SSLC on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The results will be available on these two websites. There is no other website where the results can be checked by all appeared candidates. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check the results.

Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: How to check Class 10 scores

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka had registered for SSLC exams this year out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.