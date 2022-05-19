Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Know how to check result via mobile

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced the KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 on May 19. Officials from the Board has announced the Class 10 results at 12.30 p.m. The direct link to check the results will be available on the KSEEB official website at 1 p.m The results will be released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board held offline Class 10 final examinations in the state from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The provisional answer key was made available on the official website on April 12, 2022. This year, over 8.73 lakh students took the exam.

Apart from the official website students will be able to receive Karnataka SSLC result on their registered phone numbers as well.

Here's the direct link to check the Karnataka SSLC result

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: How to get KSEEB Class 10th result on phone

Open a web browser on your phone

Visit to the website karresults.nic.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage

Key in your roll number and registration number

Submit and take print out of the marks sheet.