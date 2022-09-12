Karnataka PUC II Supplementary result announced, direct link here

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 has been declared. Students who appeared in this exam can now visit the official result website, karresults.nic.in, login by entering the required informaiton and view thair marks. Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 live updates.

Students can check their marks on karresults.nic.in using roll number and subject combination. Below are direct link and steps to view marks:

Karnataka PUC 2 result 2022 direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results 2022: How to check

Go to the official result website, karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, find and click on the supplementary result link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and take a printout of the page.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam was held in August 2022.

Karnataka PUC 2 main exam results were declared in June. This year, 61.88% of the total students who took the exam were declared pass.

Candidates who did not qualify the main examination were given another chance to pass Class 12 through the supplementary exam.