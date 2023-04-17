Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC 2023 answer key out on kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, direct link

Karnataka SSLC 2023 answer key out on kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC answer key 2023 released on kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Direct link to check it given inside.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 2023 Answer Key: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (known as KSEEB) has issued answer keys of SSLC or Class 10 public exams 2023. Students can check subject-wise Karnataka SSLC answer key 2023 from kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Find the direct link below.

KSEEB has also given an window to raise objections to these answer keys.

Karnataka SSLC answer key 2023

Objection window.

How to download Karnataka SSLC answer key

  1. Go to the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Open the link to download answer key and for objection entry.
  3. Open the link to download answer key.
  4. Select the subject and view answer key.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 was held from March 31 to April 15. As per official information, evaluation of answer sheets will begin on April 21. Results will be announced after that.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for Karnataka SSLC exams.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent.

karnataka sslc answer key board exams
