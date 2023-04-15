Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 exam ends today, evaluation begins next week

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 exam ends today, evaluation begins next week

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 examination will conclude today, April 15, 2023. The evaluation process will begin next week from April 21, 2023 onwards.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2023, conducted by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will end on April 15, Saturday. The exam began on March 31 across the state at various exam centres. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets will begin on April 21, 2023 onwards.

In this regard, the Board has issued an official notice which is available on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the head teachers of all the 35 districts of the state – government, private aided and unaided schools can download the appointment order of deputy chief evaluators and co-evaluators assigned for their school evaluation work from April 13 onwards in the school login of the Mandali website.

The Board has further asked the head teachers to verify the appointment orders letter and distribute it to the concerned teacher and release them from duty.

Soon after the evaluation process is completed, the Board is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 date and time. Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.

