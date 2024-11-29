Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th provisional datesheet releasing today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board will release the Karnataka SSLC 2025 provisional datesheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who will appear for KSEAB 10th board eamination in the state can check the datesheet on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Board released the tentative schedule after the November 27 meeting which was held at the Board Office in Bangalore where the senior officials met to discuss SSLC exam schedule. ...Read More

According to HT Kannada report, the examination for Class 10 will begin on March 24 and will conclude on April 15, 2025.

The tentative schedule is given here:

Monday, March 24, 2025 Mathematics

Friday 28 March 2025 English (Second Language)

Tuesday 1st April 2025 Science

Friday, April 4, 2025 Sociology

Monday 7th April 2025 Kannada (first language)

Friday 11th April 2025 Hindi (Third Language)

A senior board official confirmed that the official timetable will be released around the second week of December after a fortnight's objection period.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on the date sheet, exam timings, and other details.