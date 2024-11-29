Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB 10th provisional datesheet releasing today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board will release the Karnataka SSLC 2025 provisional datesheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who will appear for KSEAB 10th board eamination in the state can check the datesheet on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Board released the tentative schedule after the November 27 meeting which was held at the Board Office in Bangalore where the senior officials met to discuss SSLC exam schedule. ...Read More
According to HT Kannada report, the examination for Class 10 will begin on March 24 and will conclude on April 15, 2025.
The tentative schedule is given here:
- Monday, March 24, 2025 Mathematics
- Friday 28 March 2025 English (Second Language)
- Tuesday 1st April 2025 Science
- Friday, April 4, 2025 Sociology
- Monday 7th April 2025 Kannada (first language)
- Friday 11th April 2025 Hindi (Third Language)
A senior board official confirmed that the official timetable will be released around the second week of December after a fortnight's objection period.
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: What details we have for exam dates?
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Steps to download timetable from website
Visit the official website of KSEAB.
Click on Karnataka SSLC 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the Class 10 board exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Know where datesheet link will be available
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When and where the meeting was held?
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC exam date sheet was held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore.
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Official website to check for timetable
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Official update awaited
When released, the date sheet will be shared here.
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When will final datesheet release?
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Check tentative schedule
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Exam dates here
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When was tentative schedule released?
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Where to check datesheet?
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Provisional datesheet today
