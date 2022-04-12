Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 out at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) has released answer keys of Class 10 final or SSLC examination conducted in March-April, 2022. Students can visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in to download the subject-wise answer keys.

KSEEB has released Karnataka SSLC answer key separately for each subject and each medium in the form of PDF files. There is no need to use login credentials to get the answer keys.

Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 direct link&nbsp;

Students can also raise objections to the answer keys by using the link on the official website. They can login with their registration numbers to do it.

Click here to raise objections

How to download Karnataka SSLC 2022 answer key

Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the answer key link under the ‘Latest News’ section. Download the answer keys and calculate your probable score.

The KSEEB conducted SSLC exams from March 28 to April 11 following COVID-19 guidelines.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for the SSLC exams.