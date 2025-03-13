Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 admit cards released, key details for candidates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released a notice informing the students about the release of the admit cards for the SSLC Examination 2025. School officials need to verify the details of the students with the details mentioned on the admit cards.

As per the official notice, the admit cards for the SSLC Examination have been uploaded to the school login on the board website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. School officials will have to download the students' admit cards through the school login and distribute them.

School officials need to verify the details of the students with the details mentioned on the admit cards. The Headmaster should ensure that physical condition, language exemption, substitute subject information on the admit card is verified.

If changes are needed with regard to change in student's name, father's name, mother's name, photograph, signature and other corrections, a penalty fee of ₹100/- for each correction and a penalty fee of ₹500/- for media correction needs to be paid before March 17, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin on March 20, 2025, and end on April 2, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

