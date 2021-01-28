Karnataka SSLC exams to commence from June 14
Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) - Class 10 in Karnataka will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.
The examinations will last till June 25.
"The examination will start with the first language and end with political science," the minister said.
"As per request of the students, there will be a one day gap between two examinations," Suresh told ANI adding that the mandatory 75 per cent attendance is not compulsory this year.
Students who want to submit objections regarding the time-table can send it to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till February 26.
Meanwhile, schools in the state have have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for nine months.
The minister said that that after a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, classes from 9 to 12 will run as per the full day time-table.
"The Technical Advisory Committee will meet again in February 2021 to take a decision on the opening of the remaining classes," he added. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka SSLC exams to commence from June 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges reopen after a gap of 10 months in Manipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Boards 2021: UPMSP identifies 8,497 centres for conducting exams
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams dates to be announced on Feb 2: Pokhriyal
- Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made this announcement during his live interaction session with CBSE school principals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 students test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow
- The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams
- UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students
- He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams from May 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marginal increase in UP Board exam centres as govt amends allotment policy
- As per the amendment, the total number of centres will not be increased more than 10% as compared to last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
- Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox