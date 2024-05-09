 Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB Class 10 results declared, 73.40% students pass - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: KSEAB Class 10 results declared, 73.40% students pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2024 11:05 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage here.

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The details can also be checked at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage here. (HT file)

This year the overall pass percentage is 73.40%. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed.

All the candidates who have appeared for Karnataka SSLC examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC result 2024 

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students was conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours question paper for differently abled candidates.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 board examination across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.

