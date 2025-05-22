Search Search
Kerala 12th Result 2025: DHSE Kerala +2 results today, here's how to check marks

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 22, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Kerala 12th Result 2025 will be declared today, May 22. The steps to check DHSE Kerala +2 results is given here. 

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education will announce Kerala 12th Result 2025 on May 22. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check the DHSE Kerala +2 results through the official website of Kerala results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Live Updates

Kerala 12th Result 2025: DHSE Kerala +2 results declared, here's how to check ma(PTI file)
Kerala 12th Result 2025: DHSE Kerala +2 results declared, here's how to check ma(PTI file)

The Kerala +2 result mark sheet will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total score.

The Kerala Class 12 examination was held between March 3 to March 26, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the DHSE +2 examination in the state.

Kerala 12th Result 2025: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Kerala 12th Result 2025: DHSE Kerala +2 results today, here's how to check marks
