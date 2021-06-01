Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021: Time table released, exam begins on September 6

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021 dates. The timetable has been released on the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in. The First Year Higher Secondary examination will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021.

The timetable has been released for the first-year higher secondary examination and for art subjects. The exam for other subjects will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021, and for art subjects, the exam will begin on September 6 to September 14, 2021. Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the timetable.

Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021: How to download time table

• Visit the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

• Click on Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021 time table given on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates and other details.

• Download the PDF file and if needed can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala Plus One admit card will be released by the Board on August 27, 2021. The last date to apply for the examination is till June 15, 2021 without late fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE, Kerala.