Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check Kerala 10th results
- Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on Wednesday, July 14. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Here's direct link to check scores.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala class 10 result 2021 on Wednesday, July 14. The result has been declared on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Candidates who are registered for Kerala SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at keralapareeksahabhavan.in
Kerala SSLC results 2021: Direct link to check results
The Kerala SSCL theory examination was conducted in the second week of April. However, later, due to the rise of Covid 19 cases in the country, the State Government cancelled the SSLC practical exams.
This year over 4.2 lakh students registered for the examination. The exam was held at 2,947 centers, including 9 in the Gulf and Lakshadweep.
Kerala SSLC result 2021: Here is how to check
Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan at keralapareeksahabhavan.in
Click on the link given to check the Kerala SSCL result 2021
Key in your credentials
Your result will be displayed on your screen
Download and take the printout