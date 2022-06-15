Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala board Class 10th result today

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final examination, 2022 on June 15 at 3 pm. Kerala SSLC result 2022, once declared, can be checked on official websites. Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates.

Websites to check Kerala Class 10th result 2022 are: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

As seen in previous years, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty may declare SSLC results at a press conference, following which the result link will be activated on the websites.

Results data like number of students and pass percentage will be announced in the press conference.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result

Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

Click on the SSLC result link.

Login with the required information.

Result will be displayed.

Check your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022 at various exam centers across the state.

Those who could not qualify in Kerala SSLC will be given another chance to pass Class 10 through SAY (save a year) exam, details of which will be announced along with main exam results.