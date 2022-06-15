Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10th results announced, details here

Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been declared. Students who appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final examination, 2022 in Kerala can go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to check scores. Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates.

This year, a total of 4,26,469 appeared for SSLC final exam in Kerala.

As many as 4,23,303 students have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%. Last year, the pass percentage was 99.47%.

Kerala Class 10th SSLC result 2022 can be checked on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2022 direct link: https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2022

Visit one of the websites mentioned here.

On the homepage, Kerala SSLC result link will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter roll number and/or other required details.

Submit and view result.

Take a printout of the result page for later use.

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29, 2022 at various exam centers across the state.

Students who could not qualify in the exam can later appear for SAY (save a year) exam, details of which will be announced later.