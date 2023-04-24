Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC result 2023 date: Kerala Class 10 exam result date announced

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date: Kerala Class 10 exam result date announced

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 02:35 PM IST

When is Kerala SSLC result 2023? Check the date of result announcement below.

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 results will be announced on May 20, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty confirmed yesterday. Students can check their marks on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites, once announced. The detailed list will be shared with students ahead of results.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date announced, check here(HT file)
SSLC exam in Kerala was held from March 9 to 29, 2022. Over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to write this exam, as per an official statement.

Evaluation of answer sheets was scheduled to begin on April 3. The government had announced in November last year that 9,762 teachers will evaluate SSLC answer sheets at 70 camps across the state.

After the board exam result is announced, details about the Save A Year (SAY) exam will be announced. Those who do not qualify in the SSLC exam can take it as another chance to pass Class 10.

Last year, registration number and date of birth were the login credentials required to check SSLC results. Students are advised to preserve copies of their SSLC admit cards, as it will be required to check results online.

With inputs from HT Correspondent Ramesh Babu in Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from HT Correspondent Ramesh Babu in Thiruvananthapuram.
Topics
kerala sslc board exam result
