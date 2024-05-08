Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala SSLC Results 2024 on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board 10th examination can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Kerala Board Class 10th results declared

The announcement of the results was made via a press conference that was conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, district-wise toppers and other details were shared by the Board officials at the press conference.

This year, Kerala Class 10th board examination across the state was conducted from March 4 to March 25, 2024. The evaluation was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, said state general education minister V Sivankutty. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students appeared for the class 10 exams this year.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who want to check their scores can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.