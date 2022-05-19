KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 result releasing today

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 on May 19, 2022. The Class 10 result will be announced by the Board officials at 12.30 pm. The direct link to check result will be available on the official site of KSEEB at 1 pm. The result link will be available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. LIVE UPDATES.

Apart from the official website, the Karnataka SSLC result can also be checked on third party website- manabadi.co.in. The KSEEB Class 10 result will be available to students via SMS as well, as announced by State Education Minister.

The KSEEB Class 10 result will likely be announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The State Education Minister is expected to declare the result. The merit list and pass percentage will also be announced by the Board officials soon after declaration of the result.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conducted Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11, 2022 in the state in offline mode. The provisional answer key was released on April 12, 2022 on the official website. This year around 8.73 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.