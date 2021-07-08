Madhya Pradesh board to hold special exams from September 1

Madhya Pradesh school education board will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses. Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result which will be released by following an alternative assessment method can appear for these exams.

The registration for this special exam will be held from August 1 to August 10.

परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए 1 अगस्त से 10 अगस्त 2021 तक ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

दिनांक 1 सितम्बर से 25 सितम्बर 2021 के मध्य हाईस्कूल,हायर सेकेण्डरी की विशेष परीक्षाओं का आयोजन मंडल द्वारा निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्र पर होगा। pic.twitter.com/6bZus0RyeX — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 8, 2021

For the class 12 exam, the state government has decided to factor in class 10 marks. The state government has cancelled the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alternative assessment for class 12 students, both general and vocational, it has announced that no student will fail in the exam this year.

The MP board exam results will be released by July 31.

Regarding the board exam results, the board had invited proposals to publish its results on web portals and provide SMS facility.