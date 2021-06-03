Maharashtra Board Class 12 and Class 10 exams 2021 cancelled

Maharashtra Government on Thursday, June 3 cancelled the class 12 examination due to the current Covid 19 situation in the state. The decision has been announced by Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The decision to cancel the Maharashtra bboard class 12 examination came after the central government on June 1 cancelled the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Class 12th examination

Wadettiwar said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the state. A (formal) decision was taken today."

“Some people had opposed the cancellation of exams but in today’s meeting with CM Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the exams”, he added.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had on Wednesday, June 2 said a proposal has been sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days. She further added “Our priority is the health and safety of students. They are facing two challenges - curriculum and the pandemic."

Due to the surge in Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra, Class, 10 or SSC examinations were cancelled on April 20. However, a formal decision came on Thursday.

In the wake of the present Covid situation, Gujarat, UP and many other states have cancelled the 12th state board examinations.

(With PTI inputs)