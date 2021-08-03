Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be declared today

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. The MSBSHSE Class 12 Result will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of MSBSHSE Result on mahresult.nic.in.

This year the exams was scheduled to be conducted in April, which was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the assessment criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live

The evaluation criteria was announced by School Education Minister on Varsha Gaikwad on July 2, 2021. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.

This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The students who will not feel satisfied with their marks will have the option to appear for the special exams to be conducted by the Board to better their performance.