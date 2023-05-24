Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th result on May 25

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 date has been announced. MSBSHSE Class 12th result will be declared on May 25, 2023.

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 Date. The MSBSHSE Class 12th result will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on mahahsscboard.in.

The result will also be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year. The Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

