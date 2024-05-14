Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: Check updates on Maha SSC, HSC result dates

Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 results in due course of time. As per the latest notification on msbshse.co.in, the result date and time will be shared with students in advance on the board website. Once declared, students can check their Maharashtra board results on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org....Read More

Students must use their roll numbers and their mother's first names to view their marks.

As per past trends, the Maha board is likey to declare Class 12th results first and Class 10 results after that.

Per information available, the Maharashtra board Class 10 result or SSC results are likely in the last week of May and HSC results are expected in the third week of May.

Over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam while more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam. Check latest updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2024 below.