Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: Check updates on Maha SSC, HSC result dates
Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 results in due course of time. As per the latest notification on msbshse.co.in, the result date and time will be shared with students in advance on the board website. Once declared, students can check their Maharashtra board results on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org....Read More
Students must use their roll numbers and their mother's first names to view their marks.
As per past trends, the Maha board is likey to declare Class 12th results first and Class 10 results after that.
Per information available, the Maharashtra board Class 10 result or SSC results are likely in the last week of May and HSC results are expected in the third week of May.
Over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam while more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam. Check latest updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2024 below.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has informed that dates for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be shared on its official website, mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 Live: As seen in the past, the Maharashtra board is likely to declare the Class 12 results first, and Class 10 results a few days later. More details will be mentioned in the result notifications.
Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024
- Go to the board's website, mahresult.nic.in
- Open the SSC result or HSC result page, as required.
- Enter the login details.
- Submit and check your Maharashtra board exam result.
