Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 begins today, check timings, exam day guidelines here

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE will begin Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 on March 1, 2024. The MBSHSE SSC examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 begins today, check timings, guidelines here (File photo)

The Class 10 examination will begin with First Language- Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi in the first shift and Second or third Language- German, French in the second shift.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examination will get over on March 26 with Social Sciences paper II in Shift 1.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024: Exam day guidelines

All those students who are appearing for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 can check the exam day guidelines here.