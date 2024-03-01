 Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 begins today, check timings, guidelines here - Hindustan Times
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 begins today, check timings, exam day guidelines here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 begins today, March 1, 2024. Check timings, exam day guidelines here.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE will begin Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 on March 1, 2024. The MBSHSE SSC examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Class 10 examination will begin with First Language- Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi in the first shift and Second or third Language- German, French in the second shift.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examination will get over on March 26 with Social Sciences paper II in Shift 1.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024: Exam day guidelines

All those students who are appearing for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 can check the exam day guidelines here.

  • Students are advised to reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam or at the time mentioned in their admit card. No student will be allowed entry to the exam hall without the admit card or hall ticket.
  • All the appearing students will have to carry their admit card which has name, photograph, signature and other details on it.
  • Students are allowed to carry pen, pencil to the examination hall.
  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, digital calculators etc are not allowed inside the examination centre.

