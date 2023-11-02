Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE has revised the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2024 timetables. The revised or updated date sheet for MBSHSE 10th, 12th board examination is available on the official website of MBSHSE at mahahsc.in. Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2024 timetables updated, check new dates here (HT)

As per the updated timetable, the Class 10 board examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 26, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others. For Physiology Hygiene and Home Sciences, the exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

The Class 10 board exam second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The SSC exam will begin with language paper and will end with Social Science Paper 2.

The HSC board examination for 2024 will begin on February 21 and will end on March 19, 2023 for General, Bifocal and Vocational courses. The examination will begin with English paper and will end with Sociology paper for all the courses.

Class 12 board exam will also be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Agricultural courses exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Bifocal Courses papers will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSHSE.

