Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet out at mahahsscboard.in, check timetables here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet. The timetable has been released for July- August 2024 examination. Candidates can check and download the exam dates notices from the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet released

As per the official datesheet, Class 10 supply examination will begin on July 16 and will end on July 30, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Class 12 general and bifocal courses examination will begin on July 16 and will end on August 8, 2024. The Maharashtra HSC examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Maharashtra HSC results was announced on May 21 and Maharashtra SSC results was announced on May 27, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of Class is 93.37%. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students passed. The girls pass percentage is more than boys this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.44% and boys pass percentage is 91.60.

For SSC, a total of 16,11,818 students including regular, re-examiners and privates from nine divisional boards of the state had registered for this examination. Out of which 16,00,021 students appeared for the examination and out of which 15,17,802 students passed. The pass percentage is 94.86%.