Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2021: HSC evaluation criteria announced

Maharashtra HSC evaluation criteria 2021: Maharashtra State education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced the evaluation criteria for HSC/class 12th exams in the state.

As per the minister, the class 12th candidates will be evaluated on the basis of scores in college-based assessments in class 12th and class 11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class 10 board exams.

Through the official Twitter handle, the State education minister said, ‘For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std.12th & Std.11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered’.

‘For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of Std 12 will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of Std.11 & the average of the best 3 performing theory papers of Std 10 will have 30% weightage each.

Due to the present Covid situation, the State Board is permitted to pass all class 12th HSC Board students.

📢Imp announcement: After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students #HSCExam pic.twitter.com/zt45CodRKy — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021





‘After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students’ she further added.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allotted to them can appear in the next couple of examinations conducted by the Board.

‘Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board’s Gaikwad added.