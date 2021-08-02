Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date announced by Education Minister

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date has been announced. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the result date on Twitter on Monday. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students," the minister has tweeted.

This year board exams have not been held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Students will be awarded marks on the basis of an alternative assessment policy, the details of which has already been intimated to students.





The Supreme Court had ordered state boards, CBSE and CISCE to release board results by July 31. While many state boards like Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and others have already released the result, many other state boards including the CBSE have declared only one of the board results.