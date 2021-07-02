Maharashtra HSC results to follow 30:30:40 formula, to be out by July 31

Nearly two weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced an evaluation pattern for class 12 results, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced their formula for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that HSC results will also follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.

"In order to ensure that students from different boards are graded at the same level, Maharashtra board will also follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving weightage to class 10, 11 and 12 performance respectively. For students who feel they want to improve their scores, depending on the Covid situation in the state, we will conduct two round of exams for such students to appear in and better their performance," said Gaikwad in a press conference held in the city on Friday.

Keeping with the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure that all class 12 results are announced by July 31, Gaikwad has requested junior college principals and teachers to work towards the same deadline. "It will be difficult but I request all staff, teachers and principals to get together and work this out as soon as possible," she added.

This year, Covid-19 pushed all education boards to rethink their decision of conducting board exams at a time when the country was grappling with a deadly second wave. Scrapping of exams was unanimously accepted by all, and instead, grading students on a formula giving weightage to students' performance of past three years was unanimously accepted.

The approved mechanism for CBSE class 12 students includes a 30:30:40 formula, which takes into account a student’s performance in the last three examinations (the 12th pre-board, the 11th finals, and the 10th board) to settle at a score for the theory component of the examination that could not be held. The theory portion accounts for 70% or 80% of a subject score, with the remainder coming from internal practical tests that most schools managed to complete prior to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19.

In the case of CISCE, the formula will take into consideration the students’ Class 10 (ICSE) Board exam results, project and practical work in subjects, and best marks obtained in school exams in classes 11 and 12.

Nearly 1.5 million students appear for HSC exams every year in the state.

While the state government is positive that results will be ready by the end of this month, teachers and junior college principals feel this mammoth task is impossible to achieve within the next one month.

"Since the final result will include marks of class 10, 11 and the overall performance of students in class 12, it won't be possible to do this sitting at home. Teachers will have to start visiting respective schools/junior colleges and work with the admin staff to get class 10 and 11 marks and put all this together," said a teacher, on condition of anonymity.

Colleges too are unhappy with the last minute announcement and demand for quick results. "CBSE and ICSE schools have been working on this same formula for nearly two weeks now and will be in a better position to announce class 12 results by month end but for us, not only is the time limiting but we are also catering to larger batches of students, so we will need more time," said the principal of a suburban college.