Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: MSBSHSE supplementary results releasing today at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 on August 23, 2024. The Class 10th, 12th supplementary results will be announced at 1 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the supply examination can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in and also on mahresult.nic.in.
The Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to July 30, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to August 8, 2024 for general and bifocal courses. The examination was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Maharashtra SSC result was announced on May 27 and Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Where to check 10th, 12th supplementary results?
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Steps to check results
Go to an official website mentioned here.
Open the SSC, HSC result 2024 page.
Provide your roll number and mother's first name.
When done, submit it and check your result.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 supplementary exam dates
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: When and where results will be announced?
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Official websites
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: How to apply for re-evaluation?
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: To apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets, candidates will have to first take a photocopy of the answer sheet from the official website within five working days from the day of receiving the photocopy, the students will have to apply online to the concerned departmental board by paying the prescribed fee.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Re-evaluation of answer booklets
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: The re-evaluation of answer booklets for Class 10, 12 supply results will begin on August 24 and will close on September 2, 2024.
The application can be made online along with that the fee can be paid through online mode using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Keep these login details ready
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Keep your roll number ready. This, along with the candidate's mother's first name will be required to check the marks sheet online.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Direct link to be activated at 1 pm
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: The direct link to check Class 10, 12 supplementary results will be activated at 1 pm today. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Number of students appeared for supply examination
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: As per the TOI report, a total of 28,000 students appeared for SSC supply exam and 56000 candidates appeared for HSC supply examination.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Konkan district topped Class 10, 12 main exam
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Konkan district had topped in both Class 10, 12 main exam results that was announced in May 2024.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of Class 12 main exam
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage in the HSC exam was 93.37 per cent, which was better than last year.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: How many candidates passed Class 10 main exam?
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: As many as 1560154 students had registered for the SSC exam, of whom 1549326 appeared and 148441 passed. The pass percentage was 95.81 per cent.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: When was the Class 10, 12 main exam result announced?
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Login details needed to check result
Mother's first name
Roll number.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: How to check scores?
Visit the official website of Mah result at mahresult.nic.in.
Click on Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of same for further need.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Class 12 supply exam dates
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Class 10 supply exam dates
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: List of websites
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Where to check result?
Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Date and time
