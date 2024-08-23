Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: MSBSHSE supplementary results releasing today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 on August 23, 2024. The Class 10th, 12th supplementary results will be announced at 1 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the supply examination can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in and also on mahresult.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to July 30, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to August 8, 2024 for general and bifocal courses. The examination was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Maharashtra SSC result was announced on May 27 and Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.