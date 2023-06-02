Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MSBSHSE class 10th board exams can check their respective results through the official site of Maharashtra Results at mahresults.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE class 10th results out, direct link here(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Candidates will require seat number and mother’s name to check scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state. Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBSHSE.