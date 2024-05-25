Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 in due course of time. The MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be announced likely soon and will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. The official website of MSBSHSE is mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More

Earlier in May, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results is likely to be announced in the last week of May.

However, the Maharashtra Board will announce the date and time of release of Class 10 results before the results are announced.

More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date, scorecard, pass percentage and other details.