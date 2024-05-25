Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: When to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 in due course of time. The MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be announced likely soon and will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. The official website of MSBSHSE is mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More
Earlier in May, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results is likely to be announced in the last week of May.
However, the Maharashtra Board will announce the date and time of release of Class 10 results before the results are announced.
More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date, scorecard, pass percentage and other details.
mahresult.nic.in,
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in,
mahahsscboard.in,
results.digilocker.gov.in.
Mother's first name.
Seat number.
2023: The overall pass percentage was 93.83%.
2022: The overall pass percentage was 96.94%.
2021: The overall pass percentage was 99.95%.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks they scores can apply for recounting or verification of marks. Candidates will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online on the MSBSHSE portal after the SSC results are out for the process.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: In 2023, a total of 15,49,666 regular students from the nine divisional boards of the state, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan, registered for the exam. 14,34,898 of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam passed it with a pass rate of 93.83 percent.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: In 2023, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.87% while boys scored 92.06%.
Mother's first name.
Seat number.
mahresult.nic.in,
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in,
mahahsscboard.in,
results.digilocker.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Like previous years, MSHSEB is not expected to reveal names of Class 10 toppers. However, pass percentage and other key details will be shared along with results.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: After the results are announced, the Maharashtra 10th results marksheets can be downloaded. After the provisional marksheet is downloaded, candidates will have to check it in case of any discrepancy which includes - their name and spelling, school name, exam centre name, marks totaling, grades, percentage calculation, spelling, and pass/ fail status.
Overall pass percent: 96.94 %
Girls pass percent: 97.96 %
Boys pass percentage: 96.06 %
mahresults.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: According to a Maharashtra Board official, the SSC results are likely to be announced in the last week of May.
Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 link on the home page
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Students will need to enter details such as their Mother's first name and Seat number to check the results when released.
mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: In 2023, the SSC results was announced on May 31. A total of15,29,096 students appeared for the Class 10 exam out of which 14,34,893 passed.
- Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.
- Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the results and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: More than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The only official website to check for result is mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Earlier in May, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results is likely to be announced in the last week of May.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be announced likely soon and will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of MSBSHSE Class 10th results is awaited. The information will be shared here once announced.