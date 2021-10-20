Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC releasing today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC on October 20, 2021. The Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result will be declared at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of mahresult.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in September- October 2021 in the state. The Class 10 supply exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 and Class 12 supply exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra Supply Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The date and time announcement for Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC was done by School education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad. She tweeted, “Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at http://mahresult.nic.in. Best of luck!!”

