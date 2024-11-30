Menu Explore
Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet: COHSEM Class 12th timetable out at cohsem.nic.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 30, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet have been released. The COHSEM Class 12 timetable is given here.

Council of Higher Secondary Education, has released Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the timetable through the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.

Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet: COHSEM Class 12th timetable out, check here
Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet: COHSEM Class 12th timetable out, check here

As per the official timetable, the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 17 and will end on March 26, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm on all days. the Class 12 or HSE board examination will begin with M.I.L and will end with election language papers.

The institutions should submit the detailed programme of the practical examination along with the list of subject-wise internal examiners to the Council Office from December 1 to December 22, 2024.

The Board has directed the institutions to conduct the practical examination between January 2 to January 21, 2025. Further the Board has ordered the schools that after completion of the practical examination the practical marks shall be filled in by the institutions in respective digital artifacts from January 3 to January 31, 2025. The last date for uploading the practical examination marks on the Council’s website is on or before February 3, 2025.

Direct link to download Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet

Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.
  • Click on Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page under notices section.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and other details.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of COHSEM.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
