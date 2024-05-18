MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: Mizoram Board Class 12th results releasing on May 21 at 12 noon

Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Date, Time. The Mizoram Board Class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on May 21 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the scores on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The result link will also be available on mbseonline.com. MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: Mizoram Board 12th result releasing on May 21

Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained by appeared candidates on whatsapp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.