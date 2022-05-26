Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: How to check MBOSE 12th result on mobile

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared Meghalaya BoardHSSLCResult2022 on May 26, 2022. The MBOSE 12th result has been declared for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams all together. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 12 can check the result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Incase candidates do not have a system or laptop nearby, and they need to check the result on their mobile. Then such candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check result on mobile. Live Updates

Meghalaya BoardHSSLCResult2022: How to check on mobile

Go to google chorme and type MBOSE.

A new page will open where on the top mbose.in link will be available.

Click on the link and the website will open.

Now search for result link on the newly opened page and click on it.

It will redirect you to the result page of MBOSE.

Click on Science, Commerce or Vocational course link and enter the required details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

If needed, candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.