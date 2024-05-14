Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024: MBSE HSLC results out, check pass percentage and toppers

Mizoram Board of School Education has declared Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024 on May 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the MBSE HSLC results on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The 10th board results can also be checked at mbseonline.com. Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details here. (Hindustan Times)

A total of 18561 candidates have appeared for Mizoram Board Class 10 examination across the state out of which 8654 are male and 9907 are female. The overall pass percentage is 73.37%. Boys pass percentage is 74.38 and girls pass percentage is 72.48%.

The topper of Class 10 this year is Lalmoipuia Lawmzual. He scored 485 marks out of 500. He is the student of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Tlangnuam.

The second spot holder is Vanlalmuanpuii. She scored 480 marks out of 500. She is from same school, St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Tlangnuam.

The third topper of H Lalsangpuia who scored 478 out of 500. He is the student of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Ramhlun.

A total of 1332 candidates secured distinction, 3801 candidates got first division, 5564 candidates got second division and 2921 candidates got third division.

This year the Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 26 to March 15, 2024. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination was conducted on February 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 4 pm.

All the candidates who have appeared for the HSLC board examination across the state can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbseonline.com.

Click on result publication link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.