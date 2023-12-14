close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables out at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables out at mbse.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet has been released. The timetables can be checked here.

Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE has released the Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet. The timetables have been released for HSLC and HSSLC examinations. Candidates can check the dates on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables released (File)
Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables released (File)

As per the official schedule, the HSLC or Class 10 examination will begin on February 26 and end on March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination will be conducted on February 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 4 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations, 2024 will begin on February 28 and will end on March 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination will be conducted on February 14, 2024 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Direct link to download HSLC datesheet 

Direct link to download HSSLC datesheet 

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: How to download

To download the date sheets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
  • Click on Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out